GOP Primary Winner Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: We're 'Taking Michigan Back' in November

Tudor Dixon hasn't had much time to revel in Monday's GOP primary victory for Michigan's gubernatorial election, beating her three Republican challengers by at least 19 percentage points and 199,000-plus votes.

The reason for the restrained jubilation following the decisive triumph: Dixon is too focused on defeating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election, and she knows that every second counts in the electoral run-up to November.

"I learned [in the primary] it's not who has the most money, but who runs the best campaign," Dixon told Newsmax on Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"It was a tough primary, but we got through it," said Dixon, a political commentator before running for Michigan's highest office.

"At the end, the Democrats threw in another $2 million to go up against me. They had attack ads against me running over the last seven days [before primary day], and they still couldn't beat me. So, here we are. We're ready to go through and face Gretchen Whitmer [in November]."

The Donald Trump-endorsed Dixon acknowledged that Whitmer could be a formidable foe in November — not necessarily because of her track record as governor, but due to a reported campaign war chest of $29 million.

"This is a national race," sad Dixon, while alluding to the thousands of state residents — past and present — who believe in her quest of "taking Michigan back" and delivering it to the people.

Whitmer "nationalized the [gubernatorial] election when she campaigned for vice president [in 2020] during the middle of a pandemic, and [left] the people in the state with all her radical COVID laws, rules and regulations designed to stop us from moving [around]," said Dixon.

A breast cancer survivor and mother of four children, Dixon said her gubernatorial campaign has a "massive amount of people rallying" to her support, all in the hope of unseating Whitmer in November's election.

"We want to make sure that Gretchen Whitmer never makes it to Washington," said Dixon, referring to Whitmer's future political aspirations.

When comparing the current governor to her own political bent, Dixon claimed that Whitmer turned her back on Michigan residents during the coronavirus pandemic, by closing schools longer than necessary, placing major restrictions on citizens going from place to place and "crushing" businesses during the shop owners' ultimate time of need.

"We're going to bring [Michigan] back by focusing on families and making sure this is the place where everyone wants to live, work and play," said Dixon.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!