Arizona State Sen. Ugenti-Rita to Newsmax: Time for Kari Lake to 'Move Forward'

Questioning Arizona's election process is a good idea, as "it's a mess," but it is time for GOP candidate Kari Lake, who is contesting the results, to "move forward," as she "ran a good, tough race" but lost, state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita told Newsmax on Friday.

"Whether she concedes or not is irrelevant because the truth doesn't need her justification," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It certainly doesn't need her to agree with it. It just exists. She lost. She ran a tough good race, but it's over, and we need someone that's going to step up."

Ugenti-Rita added that she understands that Lake is "upset," and she does "appreciate the attention she's drawing on the Board of Supervisors right now because they need it. They've been operating without any transparency for way too long."

But still, it's time to look to the future because Arizonans need leadership and want someone to talk to them about how they will get out of the "mess" caused by President Joe Biden, the senator said.

"It looks like the American dream is becoming further and further away," Ugenti-Rita added. "We need someone to get hold of the Republican Party and come up with a conservative plan and agenda to fight the liberal Democrats that are coming in like a freight train."

In just two months, she said, Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs will take office, and Arizona will have a Democrat as secretary of state and likely another Democrat as attorney general.

"What are we doing to stop it?" said Ugenti-Rita. "That should be the only message any purported conservative talks about."

It is right to question the state's election system, however, said Ugenti-Rita, as "every single" member of the state's Board of Supervisors needs to lose their jobs when they come up for reelection.

The senator also pointed out that there were "many, many mistakes" not only in the recent election but also in elections as far back as 2016. Aside from that, she said, Republicans must focus on growing the party to maintain majorities and reclaim them.

