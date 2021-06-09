Rep. Michael Waltz to Newsmax: Fauci Covered-Up Gain-of-Function Research

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax that Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed for gain-of-function research under the Trump administration to be reinstated after the Obama administration had already issued a moratorium on it, declaring it too dangerous. And then after reinstating gain-of-function under former President Donald Trump and post COVID-19 outbreak, the standing director of the NIAID tried to cover it up, Waltz alleges.

Waltz, the Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Research and Technology, told "Spicer & Co." that Fauci, "reputationally and professionally," was " invested in making sure that this story didn't come out. It would be kind of like the nuclear scientists. Not wanting the story of Three Mile Island to come out. And so that, coupled with the fact that the media wanted to go in the opposite direction of anything, Trump said, coupled with massive, massive propaganda on the part of the Chinese government, and we're just now a year later getting to the bottom of this story."

"I want to know why gain of function was turned back on in the early days of the Trump administration after it had been paused by the Obama administration?" Waltz continued. "According to Josh Rogin of The Washington Post, Fauci himself leaned into the White House Office of Science and Technology and pressed for them to turn it back on; the only place in the world outside of the United States that we know of [where this type of research is] conducted is Wuhan."

Rogin, appearing on "The Joe Rogan Experience," explained that Fauci did indeed restart gain-of-function research under Trump. “He consulted the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which is part of the White House, but the White House put a pause on it and he undid the pause." Rogin said. "The details are a little sketchy. I’m not saying he did anything necessarily wrong or illegal, but I’m saying that a lot of people that I know inside the Trump administration had no idea that he had turned this back on. He found a way to turn it back on in the mess of the Trump administration because the Trump administration is full of a bunch of clowns, so you could get things done if you knew how to work the system.”

Waltz explained that gain-of-function research means "putting steroids into a virus to see how it spreads to see how it attacks humans." Proponents of gain-of-function research would argue that "they can come up with therapeutics and come up with vaccines. "But" Waltz warns, "it's incredibly volatile. You have to have very strict security protocols. The State Department had reported that Wuhan in 2018, did not have the strictest of protocols."

