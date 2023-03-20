Michael Savage to Newsmax: Soviet Tactics Being Used on Trump

Any possible indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would be a "miscarriage of justice," a "weaponization of the Justice Department," and "un-American at its core," radio host Michael Savage told Newsmax Monday.

"We're living in unprecedented times that are mimicking that of the Soviet Union," said Savage, while appearing on "Prime News."

"People have to know history in order to not repeat it," added Savage.

Also, Savage told host Jenn Pellegrino that he saw Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend and expected Trump to be nervous about the potential impending indictment.

Instead, "he sure didn't show it," said Savage, while adding that Trump "has to be the strongest guy I ever met."

Savage compared DA Bragg to Lavrentiy Beria, the deputy premier under Joseph Stalin, who was famous for the line, "show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime."

Beria was proud of the fact that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent, Savage noted.

Savage then outlined the parts of the U.S. Constitution, such as the Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments, which ensure there's always a presumption of innocence, and contrasted the amendments to the Soviet system, where there was an initial presumption of guilt.

If the people, as a country, let the "Biden regime" twist America's laws and jurisprudence into the Soviet system, "none of us will be safe," said Savage.

