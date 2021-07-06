Michael Savage to Newsmax: Businesses Should Defund Dem City Leaders

Businesses need to ostensibly defund the Democrat leaders in cities like San Francisco to help curb the crime wave engulfing America, according to conservative radio voice Michael Savage on Newsmax.

"We have someone in San Francisco named London Breed, who makes [Chicago Mayor Lori] Lightfoot looked like a heavyweight," Savage told Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino" of the Democrat San Francisco mayor. "It's crazy what's going on here.

"The gangs are running into stores breaking showcases, are running out with $100,000 worth of expensive purses. These are not oppressed, poor minorities. These are organized criminal gangs. That video you just ran, there's cops standing in the street that do nothing. Why are the cops doing nothing?"

Savage called on Democrat leaders like the mayor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to call out the criminals and looters.

"London Breed, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, where are they?" Savage told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino. "This is going on under their feet, in front of their eyes. This city is melting down in front of our eyes."

Ultimately, it is going to come down to the wealthy and powerful businesses to hold the Democrats they donate to in political campaigns accountable, Savage added.

"Of course, the citizens are pissed off, but Steve and Jen, we're nothing – we're peons," Savage concluded. "The business people control the politicians to a great extent with massive amounts of money going up the chain. It's the business community in the past.

"It has to be galvanized. Just say, 'enough is enough.'"

