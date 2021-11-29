Michael Reagan to Newsmax: Media Runs Cover for Left, Sex Abusers

Michael Reagan, a victim of sexual abuse as a child, says the hypocrisy and leftist advocacy in the media is ''appalling'' as the media fails to cover the atrocities of the Waukesha domestic terror attack, the trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and Hunter Biden.

''It's appalling to me, appalling,'' Reagan told Newsmax's ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' on Monday.

''I don't know why we aren't more appalled by what is going on — the lack of coverage for these young girls who were brought to this predator and literally raped and photographed while it was going on, and they want to talk about what? Nothing.

''The #MeToo movement's gone. This is the media, whether it's what's going on in Waukesha and they want to blame the car or whether it's what's going on in the trial and the lack of showing any, any kind of care for these for these young girls who have gone through it.''

Reagan, the adopted son of former President Ronald Reagan and one-time wife Jane Wyman, told host Chris Salcedo about his own thoughts of suicide from having been abused as a child.

''All you could do is compartmentalize what happened,'' Reagan said. ''I was on the verge of suicide before my first book came out, 'On the Outside Looking In,' because I was so fearful that the photographs that he took of me would show up before I could tell my story

''I almost didn't live to see my father be elected president of United States.''

Reagan blasted the media for being ''all-in for politics'' in what they cover, protecting those on the left and attacking those on the right, much like activist groups.

''Where's the #MeToo movement right now?'' Reagan said amid the Maxwell trial and Epstein allegations. ''You can't find the #MeToo movement with all these young girls who were brought to Jeffrey Epstein.

''If you were here in my stomach right now, you'd be almost ready to throw up. Why? Because I was sexually abused for year of my life by a predator. I know what you go through. I know what these young girls are going through, and their lives have been absolutely torn apart by this man.

''And you have the media being on the side of the predator and not on the side of these young girls who were made to be part of child pornography as I was.''

Reagan finished with a rebuke of the media's silencing of the Hunter Biden laptop findings, as Miranda Devine's ''Laptop From Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide'' is set to be released Tuesday.

''They're doing nothing with Hunter Biden,'' Reagan concluded. ''Again, this is the media. If you're on the right, you're attacked. On the left, you're applauded.''

