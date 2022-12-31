Ex-INS Agent to Newsmax: Migrant Policy Opposes 9-11 Panel Findings

The Biden administration, with its approach to immigration, "is acting in direct opposition to the findings and recommendations of the 9-11 Commission," retired Immigration and Naturalization Service senior special agent Michael Cutler said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We've got a severe problem, and it's not even only limited to the Mexican border," Cutler said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You know, the entire immigration system has always failed us. 9-11 was directly attributed by the 9-11 Commission to multiple failures of the immigration system, and what we're witnessing now is an abject disregard by this administration for the will of the American people."

Cutler said that as an immigration agent, he investigated and arrested terrorists multiple times and provided testimony to the commission, and he wants to know how the administration is processing the migrants entering the country.

"We keep hearing about how they're processing hundreds of thousands of aliens," he said. "I'd love to know what the process is. There's no time to do an in-depth interview. There's no way of knowing who we're dealing with, simply having them sign the guest book, so to speak. Fingerprinting and photographing them doesn't keep the bad guys out, and most terrorists aren't even on any terror watch lists."

Meanwhile, people are coming into the United States through its international airport; and even though they have visas, they should not have them, said Cutler.

"When DHS Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas was the head of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, a division of DHS, they got scant attention," he said. "Mayorkas ordered his adjudicators to approve virtually every application that landed on their desks. His thing was 'get to yes.'"

That's "scary," said Cutler, because "The 9-11 terrorists and other terrorists used immigration fraud. People lie on immigration applications and visa applications as a means of entering the United States and embedding themselves. What I'd love to know is why none of the Republicans are talking about what's really needed, and that's interior enforcement."

Millions of migrants who are not in the United States legally also don't show up for hearings, said Cutler, but the Border Patrol has no role to play once the immigrants get into the country.

"Their mission is simple. It's interdiction on the border," he said. "Once you get past the border, that important role of immigration enforcement falls to ICE. We only have a couple of thousand ICE agents for the entire United States. But all we're hearing from the Republicans is, 'Let's get more Border Patrol agents.' We need to focus on interior enforcement."

