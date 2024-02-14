Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: 'Right' to Impeach Mayorkas Even If Senate Acquits

Although the Senate will almost certainly acquit Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after the House impeached him Tuesday, Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it was proper that the vote was taken.

"It's still the right thing to do, and we have to do our job in the House," Cloud said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the continued influx of illegal migrants into the U.S. presents "a grave danger to our national security."

Cloud said he is concerned about a potential terrorist attack in the U.S., saying "we have to secure our border," since "we continue to have hundred and hundreds of miles of unmanned borders."

He also noted that in addition to known terrorists who have entered the U.S., there are also the unknowns, the gotaways, and others who do not show up in the statistics. Cloud said that if terrorists want to get into the U.S., the easiest way is to illegally cross the southern border,

Responding to claims by the three Republicans who voted against impeachment that the standard has been diluted, as it did not meet the Constitution's threshold of "high crimes and misdemeanors," Cloud insisted that "Mayorkas willfully and intentionally obfuscated the law."

Cloud added that Mayorkas has "completely ignored congressional intent" when it comes to the law, in addition to lying to Congress multiple times.

In response to the Biden administration's claims that it needs Congress to act in order to give it the tools and resources needed to address the situation at the border, Cloud insisted that the administration takes all the funds Congress sends for border security and instead "uses it for human trafficking and aiding and abetting cartels."

Cloud reiterated that the Biden administration, in any case, "has every single tool that the Trump administration had at its disposal," stating that "if they wanted to close the border, they could do it in a day."

