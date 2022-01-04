Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: Border Overwhelmed Without Remain in Mexico Policy

The border situation is the worst that it's been in years, and keeping the "remain in Mexico" policy in place is the "one thing" that is still keeping some semblance of order, Rep. Michael Burgess said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It is still in effect because the court said it must stay in effect," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about the Migrant Protection Program, better known as the remain in Mexico policy. Under it, the United States returns migrants to Mexico to wait while their asylum proceedings are pending.

President Joe Biden's order to stop the construction of the border wall was also detrimental to efforts to stop illegal immigration, said Burgess.

He pointed out that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now in the process of taking on the wall project himself, but still said the wall "is a federal responsibility and state funds should not have to be expended to do the job that the federal government should be doing."

Meanwhile, the immigration numbers in 2021 reached more than 1.8 million illegal crossings, and there were more than 100,000 overdose deaths with fentanyl being the main drug trafficked over the border, bypassing heroin for the first time, and all that happened on Biden's watch, said Burgess.

That has been "particularly disappointing " after former President Donald Trump signed the SUPPORT Act in 2018 that dealt with opioid recovery and treatment, said Burgess.

"For the first time, overdose deaths in this country showed a tick downward," he said. "Now there are over 100,000 for the past year. That's unacceptable."

Burgess added that the source for the fentanyl is China, but the cartels in Mexico have made it their "business plan."

"They've monetized it, and it is going to overwhelm our cities," said Burgess. "The Chinese gave us COVID and they're giving us this deadly fentanyl."

