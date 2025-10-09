Michael Whatley to Newsmax: Dems Playing Games With Shutdown

Democrats are engaging in political gamesmanship as the government shutdown continues, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, who is currently campaigning in North Carolina for the U.S. Senate, told Newsmax Thursday.

"I would be voting all day, every day to reopen the government," Whatley said in an interview on "National Report."

"We've been hearing for 20-plus years from [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer[, D-N.Y.,] and the Democrats that shutdowns are going to hurt America — and here they are shutting down the government."

The impasse is already hurting Americans, he added, noting that service members aren't being paid and that federal aid programs are paused.

"This is truly going to have an impact all across the country," he said. "And yet, we see Chuck Schumer out there gloating about how every day this is getting better for us."

Whatley dismissed claims from Democrats that their proposal is a "clean" continuing resolution, saying they were focused on politics rather than policy.

"There is no political gain. There's only political pain, and there's only pain for the American people," he said.

"It is absolutely disgraceful right now that the Democrats are trying to play games with federal spending to score political points."

He said Schumer's remarks showed Democrats are comfortable with the standoff.

"Chuck Schumer said the quiet part out loud just in a tweet," Whatley said.

"Right now we're seeing the biggest divide ever between Republicans and Democrats."

President Donald Trump is not squabbling "like a bunch of schoolchildren like the Democrats are in Congress," but is "out there creating peace in the Middle East and bringing hostages back home," he pointed out.

Whatley promised that if he's elected to the Senate, he will prioritize keeping the government funded and advancing policies to strengthen the economy.

"As a senator, I will vote to help fund the government," he said, adding that his competition in the race, former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, would support Schumer and the Democrats."

Whatley accused Democrats of repeating the same "failed agenda" voters rejected in 2024.

"Democrats have learned absolutely nothing from 2024 when they failed with their agenda on open borders, inflationary spending, and a weak America policy," he said.

"They're doubling down and doing everything they can to stop Trump."

"The American people want to see this country move forward," Whatley added.

He acknowledged he trails Cooper in fundraising but said Republicans will win on ideas and outreach.

"Republicans are always outspent," he said. "But we have a better message because we are listening to the voters."

Republicans are also putting solutions on the table by creating jobs, raising wages, protecting manufacturers and small businesses, while keeping children and communities safe, and "that's the formula to win in North Carolina," Whatley concluded.

