RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Voters Must Have a Plan

The Republican National Committee is devoting all of its energy to winning this fall, and a big part of that is getting the vote out, no matter which way voters choose to exercise their rights, Chair Michael Whatley said Friday.

"In every state across the country, we are voting three ways," Whatley told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You can vote on Election Day, you can vote by mail, absentee, or you can vote early. You've got to make a plan, and you've got to know that you're going to go do it and get that vote in. We don't care if they vote early. We don't care if they vote on Election Day. We just want them to vote."

Whatley said the committee's greatest asset is having former President Donald Trump as its nominee after four years without a Republican in the White House.

"Fundraising is going through the roof," Whatley said, adding that the RNC is merging its operations with Trump's campaign. "Instead of having two communication shops, we have one. The same thing with digital; the same thing with data. ... We are merging with the president's campaign to make sure that when we go into these battleground states, the entire Republican Party is completely unified."

Whatley added: "Everything we do is going to come down to winning."

The RNC has two critical core missions: to get the vote out and to protect the ballot.

"So in order for us to get out the vote, we are going to work on ballot harvesting where it's legal," said Whatley. "We're working very aggressively on early voting. We've got a campaign that we're running right now called 'Bank the Vote,' which is dedicated solely toward making sure that 50% of the American voters who are going to vote before election day are fully informed."

Work is also going on to reach out to Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters and "bringing those folks over from the Democratic Party," said Whatley. "They're leaving the Democratic Party in droves. We want them to go past independent and over to Republicans."

The RNC, after Whatley came on with Lara Trump as his co-chair, fired several staffers, and he said that was because they saw a need to "come out of a primary mode and go into the general election mode."

The committee knew that Trump would be the presumptive nominee and would formally become the nominee in July in Milwaukee.

"We needed to make sure that the RNC is built to run and win a general election," said Whatley. "We wanted to merge our operations with the biggest thing that we saw was a need for us to come out of a primary mode and go into a general election mode."

The committee will be rebuilding during the course of the election, he added, growing from about 100 people to 500.

"Everything that we do at the RNC, every dollar that we raise, is going to be spent on winning, and we're going to win by getting out the vote and protecting the ballot," said Whatley.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com