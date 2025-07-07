RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: We're 'Blocking and Tackling' on Major Issues

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax that the RNC staff is totally focused on the agenda of President Donald Trump. Whatley told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday that, "We are very, very focused on making sure that we have the right environment to run in."

Whatley emphasized that with midterm elections coming up, everything the congressional Republicans do is being closely watched. "And getting the big, beautiful bill passed was absolutely essential so that we could extend the Trump tax cuts."

Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill was a monumental process and required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance to move it out of the Senate. The bill is about 1,000 pages long and covers government spending cuts, making Trump tax cuts from 2017 permanent, and saving many Americans thousands each year, according to Republican leaders.

The key provisions of the legislation, said Whatley, are critical for most Americans. "No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. That is going to be the single most important piece of legislation that we have passed that we need to get in place."

He said the big, beautiful bill is the lead-off piece of legislation, with additional bills covering more spending cuts will soon be announced. "And then we're going to work, going forward, to see what the other rescission packages are going to look like."

Whatley said there's a lot of work involved in keeping Republican members of the House and Senate focused on key legislative targets. "We are blocking, we are tackling, we're making sure that we have an environment where Republicans understand the issues that the voters care about and put solutions on the table," he said, "then we will be in a better place going into the election cycle than the Democrats."

He said the upcoming midterms will be decided by voters based on whether Republicans can enact the foundation platforms that Trump ran on and received an overwhelming presidential victory.

