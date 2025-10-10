Michael Whatley to Newsmax: Dems Playing Politics With Shutdown

Michael Whatley, former Republican National Committee chair and current North Carolina Senate candidate, sharply criticized Democrats in an interview with Newsmax for what he characterized as politically motivated obstruction amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Friday morning, Whatley reiterated support for President Donald Trump's pledge to axe what he called "Democrat programs" during the shutdown, which entered its 10th day on Friday.

With the Senate having failed to advance a reopening bill for the seventh time, Whatley contended that Democrats viewed each passing day as a political win, calling the situation "pure politics from the Democrats."

Whatley went on to criticize Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., noting that he "said the quiet part out loud yesterday, saying every day that goes by is better for us politically. This is going to hurt American families."

"This is going to hurt our men and women in uniform – the folks that rely on the government for food stamps and food programs all across the country. This is, unfortunately, real politics from a guy like Chuck Schumer who said, for 20 years, shutdowns are really bad, shutdowns are going to hurt America. And here he is leading the charge."

When pressed on whether he would back anti-shutdown reforms, such as automatic continuing resolutions if Congress misses funding deadlines, Whatley affirmed the need to protect "our soldiers ... our air traffic controllers ... people who keep communities safe."

Turning to his home state, Whatley lashed out at North Carolina's outgoing Democrat governor, Roy Cooper, accusing him of enabling crime through a "soft-on-crime" approach, including creation of cashless bail and a revolving-door culture in law enforcement. He blamed the state for the tragic Charlotte train stabbing of a Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, by a suspect with 32 prior arrests, an act Whatley tied to what he called Cooper's "soft regime."

On campaign strategy, Whatley acknowledged a fundraising gap, with only $6 million raised compared to Cooper's $14 million war chest, but argued that engaging all 100 North Carolina counties with a strong message and grassroots effort could bridge the divide. He also pledged to align with Trump's agenda, emphasizing jobs, public safety, and national security.

"We're going to be out there talking about the issues that they care about, putting solutions on the table — talking about creating jobs, raising wages, making sure that we're going to protect our families and our communities and our men and women in uniform right now who are not going to get paid because of Chuck Schumer and the Democrats," Whatley said.

"We need to make sure that they have what they need to protect our interests and allies around the world."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com