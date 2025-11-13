WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: michael whatley | newsmax | roy cooper | north carolina | senate

Whatley to Newsmax: Cooper Will Be 'Rubber Stamp' for Dems

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:02 AM EST

Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley sharply criticized Democrat opponent Roy Cooper on Tuesday, accusing the former governor of being aligned with what he calls "woke mob" policies and for failing to defend North Carolina values. 

Whatley, former head of the Republican National Committee, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Cooper is out of step with the state's voters and would simply carry the national Democrat agenda to Washington.

Whatley said Cooper has "no agenda other than to oppose President Donald Trump and oppose the American people," and that the race isn't about Cooper's record of service but about whether he will side with progressive leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rather than fighting for North Carolina.

Whatley repeated his characterization of Cooper as a "card-carrying member of the woke mob" and argued that the former governor wants to push policies associated with New York and San Francisco rather than reflecting what Whatley called "North Carolina values."

Central to Whatley's critique was crime and public safety. He blamed Cooper's tenure as governor for what he described as soft-on-crime policies in the state. 

The "highest function of any government is protecting its citizens … and we have an abject failure here by Roy Cooper at the state level," Whatley said. 

Whatley warned that sending Cooper to the Senate would give Democrats a reliable vote for more liberal criminal justice reform nationwide.

Whatley also attacked Cooper's healthcare and border positions, linking Cooper with an agenda of open borders, inflationary spending and a weakened America. Whatley claimed Cooper lacks policy proposals and is focused only on attacking Trump rather than offering solutions. 

"Roy Cooper is on the wrong side of every single one of those issues," Whatley said, pointing to immigration and crime.

In positioning his campaign, Whatley emphasized continuity with Trump's agenda, declaring that Trump "carried North Carolina three times in a row" and that he will fight for "North Carolina values." 

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley sharply criticized Democrat opponent Roy Cooper on Tuesday, accusing the former governor of being aligned with what he calls "woke mob" policies and for failing to defend North Carolina values. 
michael whatley, newsmax, roy cooper, north carolina, senate
325
2025-02-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved