RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: More Work to Be Done

Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday that even though the GOP has had several victories in the first six months of President Donald Trump's second term, more work needs to be done.

"It's six months of delivering every single day for the American voters and delivering on the agenda," Whatley told "American Agenda."

"This ultimately is promises made, promises kept by the president, but also by the House and by the Senate. So, yeah, I think that Republicans should definitely be in a good place. They should definitely be proud. But we have a lot more work to do.

"And I think that that's the thing that you're going to see is that President Trump is not going to take a pat on the back and a victory lap. What he's going to do is show up tomorrow and work hard, and then he's going to show up the next day and deliver every day for the American people.

"That's what the voters elected him to do. And that's what he's going to be doing every single day."

Whatley spoke hours after the Senate approved a rescission package that cuts roughly $9 billion from foreign-aid programs and public broadcasting. The House, which approved the package last month, has a midnight Friday deadline to OK the Senate's version so Trump can sign it into law.

If the deadline isn't met, the Trump administration will be required to spend the funds.

"When we talk about eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, you may not say that this is fraud or abuse, but it's certainly waste," Whatley said. "The fact is, the American taxpayers do not need to be funding these liberal stations that are going out there every single day with an agenda and performing duties for the Democratic Party.

"President Trump ran on a very simple formula in the last election cycle. We are going to rebuild the economy so that it works for every community and every family. We are going to restore the southern border, and we are going to make sure that America is the strongest country in the world.

"The things [in the rescission package] do nothing towards that agenda. They do not help every community. They do not help every family. Therefore, we do not need to be supporting those with taxpayer dollars."

Whatley said he was not surprised that no Democrat in the House or Senate voted to approve the rescission package.

"There's never been a dollar that the Democrats did not want to tax and spend on anything," he said. "They have opposed across the line, every single spending cut that has been proposed.

"They voted against the big, beautiful bill, which had $1.6 trillion in spending cuts. Every single Democrat in the House, every single Democrat in the Senate. And then they turn around and vote absolutely lockstep on this particular bill.

"The Democrats are going to want to spend every single dollar that they can get their hands on, whether it is going to help America succeed or not."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com