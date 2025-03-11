RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Need to Grow GOP, Keep Them GOP

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley credited President Donald Trump with bringing new voters to the party, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that the key now is converting those Trump voters to Republican voters for the 2026 midterms and beyond.

"I think the key is we want to grow this party. ... What Donald Trump did over the course of this election was really, truly, bring new voters to the fold," Whatley said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "But we need those voters to sign on to a basic list of what we support as Republicans.

"If we have folks that want to come in and sabotage the party rather than sign on to [Trump's] agenda, we don't need them in the party. But we do want to grow it," Whatley added.

"And I think nobody has been better at that, more effective than that, than Donald J. Trump. And we need to make sure we're converting all of those Trump voters to solid Republican voters in 2026, 2028, and beyond."

Whatley also credited Trump for revamping the party.

"Well, what Donald Trump has done is absolutely remake the Republican Party. And he has done that by focusing on the men and women all across this country. He has focused on families. He has focused on communities," Whatley said.

"This is not the old-time Republican Party that is going to be focused on the country clubs. We are going to be focused on Main Street, and we're going to be focused on every family and every community in making sure that they're in a position to do better every single day."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com