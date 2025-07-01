RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: GOP Must Stay Focused on Passing Megabill

The GOP needs to stay focused on passing the "big, beautiful bill" and not get bogged down worrying about its political ramifications, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Tuesday.

When asked what he thought about the latest rift between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk over the latter's threat to start a third political party if the budget bill is passed, Whatley told "Wake Up America, "We need to get focused on getting this job done … we will let the political chips fall where they may coming out of this … we need to get this bill done and get tax cuts, not take hikes" for the American people.

Whatley had a similar theme when discussing how the passage of this bill might influence the GOP's performance in next year's midterm elections: "Right now, we are focused on getting this bill done … we will sort all of [the political ramifications] out after we get this bill done and save the American economy."

Whatley said that the legislation especially needs to be passed because "this bill represents the president's agenda in one piece of legislation."

He added that there are "lots of conversations going back and forth right now [between the Senate and House]. I think the urgency that the president has brought to this debate is infectious, and it needs to be. The [House] needs to be acting with urgency, the Senate too."

"Ultimately, it's going to take the president, Thune, Speaker Johnson, and their respective caucuses to get everyone on one page so that we can get this bill done to the America people," said Whatley, identifying the Senate majority leader and House speaker.

