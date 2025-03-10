RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Trump Economy Working

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Monday that while there might be some bumps, President Donald Trump's economic agenda is working.

"What we saw last month, for the first time in years, was that we had more private sector growth than we did government growth, and that's where we need the job market to be," Whatley said on "Newsline." "We need to put Americans to work. We need to get our economy on the rebound, and that is going to actually bring value to every American family."

Whatley said American families are seeing positive changes since Trump took office in January.

"Donald Trump is taking steps, concrete steps, already, to bring down prices both at the pump and in the grocery store," Whatley said. "And we're going to see those gains that are going to come very soon. The fact is, he is doing what he said he was going to do in the campaign. That's what the American people voted for."

Whatley also talked about why he thinks Democrats suffered sweeping loss in the last election as Republicans took control of the presidency and the Senate while retaining power in the House.

"The fact is, the Democrats didn't just have bad messengers, they had a bad message," he said. "They did not connect with voters across the country. But neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Walz were ready to step up onto that big stage and put their ideas to the test, because they had absolutely no ideas."

