RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Dems Fighting Harder for Illegals Than Constituents

As anti-immigration enforcement unrest continues in Los Angeles and spreads to other U.S. cities, Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told Newsmax Friday that he finds it “amazing” that Democrats are fighting harder for illegal immigrants than their own constituents.

Speaking on “National Report,” Whatley said those on the other side of the political aisle are “always on the 20 side of an 80/20 issue.”

The Republican official said that “when it comes to illegal immigration and it comes to these ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] protests and riots,” it is “stunning” that the Democrats “are actually defending the rioters” and the “violence that we’re seeing in Los Angeles right now.”

“These are intentional riots, these are well-funded, well-organized riots, and the fact that they're spreading from Los Angeles around the country right now, with the backing of Democrat political leaders Randi Weingarten [American Federation of Teachers president] and others, is frankly dangerous for our communities,” Whatley said.

“The Republican Party, President [Donald] Trump in particular, are going to fight for our communities,” he said. “They're going to protect our communities. We do not want to see our cities burn down like they were in 2020. The president is not going to allow that to happen.”

Commenting on the 2024 election, Whatley said that “the American people spoke very loudly last November … when they sent President Trump [and] Republican majorities in the House and in the Senate” to Washington, D.C.

“Illegal immigration was one of two primary issues that we had in the election; obviously, the economy being the other one,” he said. “But the fact is that the American people are not comfortable with what [former] President [Joe] Biden did to bring in 15, 20 million illegal immigrants. They're not comfortable with having violent, criminal, illegal aliens in their communities and taking them over like we saw in Aurora, Colorado. The American people want violent, criminal, illegal aliens deported.

“It is amazing to me that the Democratic Party is doubling down on this issue and is fighting harder for violent, criminal, illegal aliens than they are their own constituents,” Whatley added.

