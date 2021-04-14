Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax TV: 'Al-Qaida Will Come Roaring Back'

It is a "colossal mistake" for President Joe Biden to pull troops out of Afghanistan on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and "we are going to have a Saigon moment," according to Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

Waltz, a Green Beret veteran and former Pentagon director of Afghan Policy, voiced concern over the security vacuum that will be left in Afghanistan after Biden brings the troops home.

"Al-Qaida will come roaring back again in the wake of a total U.S. withdrawal," Waltz told Wednesday's "Stinchfield," echoing the opinion of the intelligence community.

He equated Biden's withdrawal plan to a "full surrender" to our adversaries on the anniversary of 9/11.

"To surrender to the Taliban and al-Qaida on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 [which was] caused by the Taliban and al-Qaida, is just a slap in the face," Waltz told host Grant Stinchfield.

Waltz quickly pointed out the same foreign policy team in charge during the Obama administration is the same being used by President Biden.

"This is a repeat of what Obama did in Iraq when he just yanked us out, ISIS sprang up, resulting in the size of Indiana attacks all over Europe," he said.

Former President Donald Trump said the conditions on the ground have got to be right and the Taliban have to break with al-Qaida and live up to the deal or no deal, Waltz noted.

"That is a difference between what President Trump was doing and Biden is doing," he continued. "[Biden] just said we're out and the consequences be damned."

After World War II, the U.S. left approximately "50,000 soldiers in Japan, 30,000 in Germany," he said, adding "we've still got some in the Suez Canal."

"If we want to bring a few thousand troops home, great, but not where half the world's terrorist organizations, still exist," Waltz concluded.