Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Ban Hamas From Four Seasons

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that billionaire Bill Gates should prohibit the Four Seasons from allowing members of Hamas to stay or hold events at their locations.

Waltz, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, previously wrote a letter to Gates, whose investment firm owns a controlling stake in the hotel chain, calling on him to ban members of Hamas from the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha.

The letter came after Israel's foreign ministry accused Hamas Politburo Chair Ismail Haniyeh of "lounging" at the hotel while conducting the attack on Israel earlier this month. The hotel denied this in a statement.

The congressman told "Wake Up America" on Friday, "I have no issue with Four Season writ large … but in this case what I wanted to be sure he [Gates] realized, and that the public realized, is hosting the political leader of Hamas is no different than having the leader of ISIS [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi, than having Osama bin Laden, having the leader of any other terrorist organization literally conducting … what they would call their diplomacy."

Waltz added: "I guarantee you if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin tried to go down there and gin up support and get more weapons to go after Ukraine, they would say, No, no, no. And the media would be all over it."

He later commented on President Joe Biden's call for a $105 billion spending package that would include aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, criticizing his plan to group the aid together.

"Lumping it all together to try to cram it through, it's also one of the reasons Republicans in the House need to get our act together" and elect Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House speaker.

Waltz said, "We need to get him elected because we are the only entity that's going to ask these questions and block and tackle this administration's failed policies."

