Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Judge Right to Reject Jack Smith Filings

Rep. Michael Waltz told Newsmax Tuesday he's thankful that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "pushed back on this ridiculousness" with her ruling that two sealed filings submitted in former President Donald Trump's documents case in Florida be stricken from the record.

"I think Jack Smith was taking a play out of [Rep. Adam] Schiff's playbook that he used during President Trump's first impeachment, where Schiff took things down into his SCIF, his compartmented facility so that the media [and] the public couldn't have access," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Monday morning, Cannon issued the ruling striking down the sealed filings, as well as demanded answers from Smith about his office's use of another grand jury to investigate Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, after Trump was already indicted in Florida on similar charges, reports ABC News.

The filings were tied to a motion last week from Smith's team seeking a hearing on possible conflicts of interest concerning the attorney for Trump co-defendant and aide Walt Nauta representing witnesses who could be called against him.

Smith was not only trying to submit sealed items, but Waltz said the Department of Justice "selectively leaks salacious details in the middle of a presidential campaign" while Trump's opponents are using the indictment against him.

"And then on top of it, you have this protective order he's trying to do in D.C., which is also trying to gag the president," said Waltz. "We are in the middle of the presidential year with Joe Biden's leading opponent in the middle of all of it, and they're trying to muzzle him while everybody else is using it against us."

Meanwhile, Waltz commented on a federal judge's decision last month to vacate the court-martial of former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, pointing out that people died looking for him.

"[He] went to the Taliban and was helping them, giving them information," said Waltz, who as a Green Beret led troops in looking for Bergdahl after the former soldier walked away from his post in Afghanistan in 2009 to report his claims of "poor leadership" within the unit.

He was captured and tortured by the Taliban for five years before then-President Barack Obama traded five Taliban terrorists in exchange for his release in 2014.

"It wasn't just those who died looking for him, it was also those who didn't get the MEDEVAC, the air support, and the other things they needed because it was all devoted to trying to find him."

Waltz said that Bergdahl's first sentence of no time in prison instead of time served was "too lenient," but now, an appeals judge says the first judge was biased.

"The bottom line is the Pentagon needs to give him a new trial," said Waltz. "My worry is that this Pentagon full of Biden's political appointees will be perfectly fine to let this go away and sweep it under the rug. My promise to every veteran out there and the families of those who were lost looking for him is we're not going to let it go, and we're going to keep demanding he faces justice."

