Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Wish Biden Had Israel's 'Guts' Against Iran

Rep. Michael Waltz on Tuesday praised Israel's aggression against Iran after Monday's strike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, telling Newsmax that he wishes "that the Biden administration had the same guts as the Israelis."

"The Israelis know the heart of the problem," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The real disease here is Iran. Iran is behind Hezbollah in Lebanon. It's behind Hamas in Gaza. It's behind the Houthis that are attacking international shipping in Yemen, and it's behind the militias in Iraq that have attacked our bases over 100 times."

Waltz noted that the U.S. has small numbers of people in Iraq to keep control of ISIS, but said Israel is doing much more.

"Rather than doing what the Biden administration is doing, which is swatting at all of these different groups, exhausting our military, and letting them be target practice, they're going to the root cause of the problem, which are these Iranian IRGC trainers, advisers, and mentors that are supplying cash money and training to all of these terrorist groups," said Waltz. "Israel took seven of them out, two of them very senior. I think that was a smart move on the Israelis' part."

Iran on Tuesday threatened retaliation against Israel after the strike, which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), including a high-ranking general.

Waltz said he expects Iran to retaliate by triggering Hezbollah, to Israel's north in Lebanon, "which is far more dangerous, better armed, and numerous than Hamas is in Gaza."

Israel, he added, has more than 100,000 refugees who have been displaced in northern Israel because of the fighting that is already taking place.

Waltz said the Biden administration could help Israel most by cutting off Iran's cash flow.

"The irony here is Iran is selling its oil to China," he said. "Ninety percent of its oil is going to China, so it's Chinese money that is flowing into Iran and then funding all of these terrorist groups."

Waltz also called on the administration to "unleash" North American oil and gas, not only from the U.S., but from Canada and Mexico to drive oil prices down.

"If we drive the price of oil down, not only does Tehran suffer and its terrorist proxies, but Moscow and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin suffer," said Waltz. "This is about bad energy policy from Joe Biden. It's about his climate agenda that, when you constrict American oil and gas, you raise the price of it around the world, and it fuels our enemies. It's phenomenally frustrating and stupid policy on the part of Joe Biden."

There is also the threat of terrorism with record numbers of people on the national terrorist watch list crossing the border, Waltz said.

"Under the Trump administration, you had 12 people on the terrorist watch list get over our border," he said. "Under Joe Biden, it is in the hundreds, and we don't know where they are. ... [President Nicolas] Maduro in Venezuela is literally opening his jails and pumping in gang members, including Iranian operatives that are recruiting assassins to go after former Trump officials."

