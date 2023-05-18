×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael waltz | gop | promises | adam schiff | house | fbi | donald trump

Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Republicans Fulfilling Campaign Vows

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 10:32 AM EDT

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., in a Newsmax interview, said House Republicans are fulfilling campaign promises by pressing for answers to key questions about major issues facing Americans.

Waltz made his comments Thursday on "Wake Up America."

His remarks came as a House committee was set to hold a hearing Thursday featuring FBI whistleblowers.

"Look you know this is what we promised the American people when they gave us the majority — whether it's this hearing, whether it's the origins of COVID that had never been investigated, near and dear to my heart, Afghanistan and that debacle and accountability for those 13 Gold Star families, and we can just keep going down the list with everything we're seeing with the corrupt dealings of the Biden family.

"We are going to press, we're going to push and we're going to get answers."

And he criticized Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

According to the Washington Examiner, Schiff had pushed allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia for years.

"Alright, look, I'm on the intelligence committee and there is a special trust there that Adam Schiff and others broke. When we have to go to the American people and say, 'trust us, you can't see this information,'" he said. "Journalists can't fact-check this information. You have to put special trust in a few of us and when that's violated, that is incredibly, incredibly damaging to our country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., in a Newsmax interview, said House Republicans are fulfilling campaign promises by pressing for answers to key questions about major issues facing Americans.
michael waltz, gop, promises, adam schiff, house, fbi, donald trump, russia
282
2023-32-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved