Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Republicans Fulfilling Campaign Vows

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., in a Newsmax interview, said House Republicans are fulfilling campaign promises by pressing for answers to key questions about major issues facing Americans.

Waltz made his comments Thursday on "Wake Up America."

His remarks came as a House committee was set to hold a hearing Thursday featuring FBI whistleblowers.

"Look you know this is what we promised the American people when they gave us the majority — whether it's this hearing, whether it's the origins of COVID that had never been investigated, near and dear to my heart, Afghanistan and that debacle and accountability for those 13 Gold Star families, and we can just keep going down the list with everything we're seeing with the corrupt dealings of the Biden family.

"We are going to press, we're going to push and we're going to get answers."

And he criticized Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

According to the Washington Examiner, Schiff had pushed allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia for years.

"Alright, look, I'm on the intelligence committee and there is a special trust there that Adam Schiff and others broke. When we have to go to the American people and say, 'trust us, you can't see this information,'" he said. "Journalists can't fact-check this information. You have to put special trust in a few of us and when that's violated, that is incredibly, incredibly damaging to our country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!