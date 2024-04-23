WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael waltz | gaza | protests | columbia | antisemitic | gaza | israel

Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Pro-Gaza Demonstrations 'Antisemitic'

By    |   Tuesday, 23 April 2024 11:02 AM EDT

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," slammed pro-Gaza demonstrators at Columbia University.

"I don't even like the term 'protests,'" he said. "These are hate marches. These are clearly and blatantly antisemitic.

"Your First Amendment does not give you the right to be disruptive. It does not give you the right to break university rules, and it certainly doesn't give you the right to intimidate, to coerce, or to even imply harm or fear on another American. Nobody has the right to do that."

Waltz said officials at Columbia must enforce the law, "then let's talk about whether the university needs leadership change, which I clearly think it would."

During the protests, hundreds of students have called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

"I want to know how many of these students are actually Americans, and how many are here from overseas on student visas," Waltz said. "And you know what? You break the law, and you're here as a guest, you get sent home, and you get deported. That's the other thing that I don't think we're talking about enough – yet."

Waltz said President Joe Biden appears to be playing for votes from those supporting Gaza.

"Biden's political team is petrified about Michigan, and we are literally walking away from our greatest and longest standing ally in the Middle East in the middle of a war," Waltz said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," slammed pro-Gaza demonstrators at Columbia University.
michael waltz, gaza, protests, columbia, antisemitic, gaza, israel, ally, joe biden, votes
297
2024-02-23
Tuesday, 23 April 2024 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved