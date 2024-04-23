Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Pro-Gaza Demonstrations 'Antisemitic'

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," slammed pro-Gaza demonstrators at Columbia University.

"I don't even like the term 'protests,'" he said. "These are hate marches. These are clearly and blatantly antisemitic.

"Your First Amendment does not give you the right to be disruptive. It does not give you the right to break university rules, and it certainly doesn't give you the right to intimidate, to coerce, or to even imply harm or fear on another American. Nobody has the right to do that."

Waltz said officials at Columbia must enforce the law, "then let's talk about whether the university needs leadership change, which I clearly think it would."

During the protests, hundreds of students have called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

"I want to know how many of these students are actually Americans, and how many are here from overseas on student visas," Waltz said. "And you know what? You break the law, and you're here as a guest, you get sent home, and you get deported. That's the other thing that I don't think we're talking about enough – yet."

Waltz said President Joe Biden appears to be playing for votes from those supporting Gaza.

"Biden's political team is petrified about Michigan, and we are literally walking away from our greatest and longest standing ally in the Middle East in the middle of a war," Waltz said.

