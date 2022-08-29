Michael Waltz to Newsmax: FBI 'Public Confidence Is Shot'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that "public confidence is shot" in the Federal Bureau of Investigations as it probes former President Donald Trump.

"I don't think we really know" whether or not the affidavit provided a valid reason for the raid on Trump's estate since much of it was redacted, Waltz said on "National Report."

He went on to say that "America deserves transparency here. No president has ever been treated this way. No president has ever had their home raided over a document dispute, and I certainly hope the judge moves forward with a special master because … public confidence in the FBI, after they have been just pounding away and hunting after this president for years … public confidence is shot."

Waltz said, "So, we do need to get a third party in there to make sure this isn't yet another fishing expedition [against] President Trump."

He said that the FBI "had access, full access to the Trump team, the president himself stopped by; they had full access just in June, but now they needed to take nine hours to kind of look around … it just raises a lot of questions in a lot of people's minds."

The Florida Republican added that "what has me so concerned is, we've gone from bad to worse in terms of public confidence in our federal law enforcement and in this Department of Justice, that's not good for the country."

Waltz said later, "people are furious at this" in his district, comparing the situation to the scandal surrounding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a private email server.

He said, "to see President Trump treated this way, it has a lot of people incredibly upset. I would hope that no one would resort to violence, but I think this Justice Department and this White House need to think very, very, very carefully before they move forward with trying to prosecute a president of the United States [who was] elected by 70 million Americans over a document dispute, and … the Department of Justice should be sharing with the relevant intelligence committees in Congress what was so alarming, so damaging to our national security."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!