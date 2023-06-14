Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: 'Blind Eye' Turned to Biden Docs

The mainstream media is "turning a blind eye" to any rebuttal or defense on former President Donald Trump's federal indictment, while ignoring the ongoing investigation into documents in the possession of President Joe Biden and the "long history of these types of cases," Rep. Michael Waltz said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"This is a historic matter in our nation to have a sitting president and his Department of Justice prosecuting the leading political opponent and a former president," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It is obviously unprecedented in American history, and that alone should merit its coverage."

Ignoring other cases while focusing on Trump is a mistake, because "precedent matters" in the U.S. judicial system, said Waltz.

"Prosecutorial discretion matters, and when that's used or not used in the past, that's going to affect, and should affect, current cases," he said.

Waltz noted that when President Bill Clinton was found to have classified tapes, a judge cited the Presidential Records Act.

With Biden, "you have [Clinton's] former national security adviser Sandy Berger break into the National Archives and steal original classified documents and destroy them," said Waltz. "You have [Biden's] sitting national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, who was Clinton's deputy chief of staff, emailing highly classified documents and gets promoted to be the national security adviser.

"That all is going to come to bear on this case, and that all leads the American people to say, 'This is a political prosecution.'"

Waltz added that he had served as a U.S. Army Green Beret "around the world where this happens all the time," but "never thought I'd see it in this country."

Waltz said he has questions about Biden's possession of documents from when he was a senator and vice president.

"I can tell you as a member of Congress, I go in and out of compartmented facilities with classified documents with the Intelligence Committee every day," said Waltz. "Those documents are numbered. They're guarded. You don't leave with anything."

Waltz said he wants to know how then-Sen. Biden "was traveling back and forth on Amtrak for all of those years" with the documents.

There are a different set of rules that govern that behavior, Waltz said, than for a president, which falls under the Presidential Records Act.

"I don't think for a second, nor do the American people, that this DOJ is going to run all of those facts down, interview those witnesses and get to the bottom of it," Waltz said. "That's why we have a two-tier justice [system] and that's why so many people are so upset."

