Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Congress Could Hold Hearings on DirecTV's Moves

Congress could hold public hearings to examine the actions taken by DirecTV to remove Newsmax from its channel listings, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said on Newsmax on Thursday.

Forty-one members of Congress, including Waltz, sent a letter to AT&T and DirecTV to demand answers about why Newsmax was removed. Waltz said on "Wake Up America" that the move could just be the beginning.

"We have a number of questions in that letter that we'll demand answers for," said Waltz, who signed the letter. "It could go so far as to have their executives come to talk to us and explain to us in terms of both the timing and the intent."

The matter could even reach the level of public hearings, said Waltz, adding that he thinks such proceedings should examine the efforts from the left to "snap everybody in line with their view and their way of thinking, or you can't get access to anything you need to actually function as a company or a business."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, stopping its more than 13 million customers on the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse from accessing the network.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure and would not meet Newsmax's calls for the provider to pay a cable license fee.

Waltz said he believes the action is from the left and is "part of a broader effort to silence any dissenting points of view."

"They're doing it through starving companies and individuals financially," he said, adding that such actions are part of the broader ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) movement.

"If you don't agree with the liberal left orthodoxy when it comes to climate governance … in the case of Newsmax, a provider, DirecTV starves you of fees and lending capital," said Waltz. "It's a very nefarious, somewhat clever way to essentially silence points of view or management of companies."

