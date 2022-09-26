Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: CRT, 'Gender Inclusive Language' out If GOP Takes House

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., on Monday blasted the Air Force Academy for instructing cadets to adopt gender-inclusive language as part of their diversity and inclusion training — vowing to "cut this cancer out" of the military if Republicans win back the House in midterm elections.

In an interview on "National Report," Waltz told Newsmax he's "demanding answers" from the secretary of the Air Force.

"When we take the House in November, we are going to ban [critical race theory] from the United States military and from the military academies," he vowed. "I've introduced, along with some of my colleagues, a number of measures the last few years to do just that. But the Democrats repeatedly voted it down.

"When we're in the majority we will have the votes, and we are going to cut this cancer out of our military before it spreads too far."

Waltz said he was appalled when parents and cadets informed him about teachings against "microaggressions" — and to stop referring to "mom" or "dad," or "boyfriend" or "girlfriend."

"This story broke because of a series of slides and memos that cadets themselves, that their families, brought to me and brought to my office, and we've since sent a letter to both the superintendent of the Air Force Academy and the secretary of the Air Force demanding answers."

According to Waltz, "these cadets are outraged because they're being instructed to not say 'mom' and 'dad.' They're being instructed to not say 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend.' They are also having seminars on microaggressions.

"I don't know, why don't we worry about the macroaggressions from the Chinese air force and the Russian air force?"

Waltz added that "every minute, every hour every day you spend on this kind of nonsense, you're not spending on military history, tactics, operations, engineering — the things that we'll need to fight and win wars."

