Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Lying to the FBI 'No Big Deal' in Sussmann Trial

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax that lying to the FBI is "no big deal" when it comes to the trial of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann.

The ruling to acquit Sussmann for making false statements to the FBI came after U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper turned down Special Counsel John Durham's request establishing Sussmann's statements to the FBI were part of a wide-ranging "joint-venture" implicating Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, top Democratic operatives, private investigation firm Fusion GPS, and other technology researchers.

Speaking on Sussmann's acquittal, Biggs said in his "Saturday Agenda" appearance, "I believe what happened is you had a District of Columbia jury and you had a judge that basically had a bias ... And the fact that one of the jurors said after the Sussmann verdict was rendered, that it turns out lying to the FBI is 'no big deal.'"

The congressman added, "We found out that lying to the FBI is apparently no big deal to the District of Columbia jury, even though the evidence was overwhelming, and there was so much interesting ... evidence that was produced and testimony that was adduced that showed that not only did (Sussmann) lie, but also the depths of Hillary Clinton's and Robbie Mook's and the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's) participation in the Russian hoax."

