Savage to Newsmax: Antisemitism Is a 'Toxic Movement' in the GOP

Political commentator and Newsmax weekend host Michael Savage told Newsmax that antisemitism is an expanding "toxic" element of the Republican Party and conservatism.

Savage told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday that the latest example is former conservative commentator Tucker Carlson doing an interview with political agitator Nick Fuentes.

He said he sent a text to Carlson probing the reasons behind the interview.

"I basically said, how could you have a guy like this KKK Nicolas Fuentes guy on? I mean, it's like seeing the KKK resurrected."

Savage said nothing was hidden.

"He's wrapping white supremacy in the American flag, he's hiding behind Christian rhetoric, he's spewing antisemitism.

"And this is not MAGA [Make America Great Again]," Savage commented.

He said something is afoot. "This is not conservative, it's a toxic movement with no place in the Republican Party.

"It's more dangerous than the left, if not more so, because we've expected this from the left."

Savage said Carlson responded in their string of texts that "Blood guilt is not a Christian concept."

"So I went on to say, 'Well, you try being on the receiving end of it anyway, Tucker.'

"We're now," said Savage, "in the crosshairs of a new Reich, and things got very heated after that."

During the weekend Republican Jewish Coalition conference, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told the gathering that antisemitism, fueled by online extremism and foreign propaganda, is infiltrating the political right.

"In the last six months, I've seen more antisemitism on the right than I have in my entire life," he said. "This is a poison."

Cruz suggested that Republicans must draw clear moral lines and defend America's alliance with Israel.

"The enemies of Israel hate America," he said. "Those who hate Jews hate Christians."

Savage said he agrees.

"He's right, Cruz is right.

"I have never seen such vicious Jew hatred, not anti-Israel, not anti-Netanyahu [Israeli Prime Minister], a hatred of Jews, as I'm seeing now," said Savage.

