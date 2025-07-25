WATCH TV LIVE

'Savage Life' Premieres Sunday on Newsmax

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 10:07 AM EDT

From his New York City roots to influential conservative radio voice, the original documentary "A Savage Life: The Bronx to Big Time" chronicles the life and career of Michael Savage and premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on Newsmax.

Written, directed and produced by Keith Neubert through Breakwater Entertainment, the program presents Savage's trajectory — from son of poor immigrants in the Bronx to his early academic work in botany and his rise as a provocative and influential voice in conservative media.

"A Savage Life" tells a story of grit, reinvention, and resilience, revealing the man behind the microphone and the powerful American journey that shaped him.

Through personal interviews, archival footage, and candid reflections, Savage himself divulges the struggles, transformations, and triumphs that have defined his journey.

Contributors in the film include author Jeff Rovin, attorney Daniel Horowitz, media commentator/political analyst Ford O'Connell and Rabbi Levi Mintz. Others include James E. Ayre, president of the U.S. Special Forces Association, and Savage's son, Russell Savage.

"This film captures his remarkable journey in vivid detail," Neubert said. "It's a captivating ride as Savage takes us from his humble roots in the Bronx, where the grit and character of the city helped shape the man he would become, to his adventures search for healing plants in the South Pacific, immersion in San Francisco's counterculture while earning a Ph.D., and his unexpected late entry into broadcasting at age 57 — a move that launched his meteoric rise to the top of American talk radio."

For over a quarter of a century, The Savage Nation reached more than 10 million listeners weekly.

"Talk radio network was a nothing, it was merely an idea — until they got Michael Savage and he created the industry, and he created the ‘borders, language, and culture' theme that truly defines today's Republican party that is now changing this country," Horowitz said.

Now in his 80s, "A Savage Life" also broaches the new chapter of purpose and meaning in Savage's life. It shows the philosopher, the family man and fiercely independent thinker who surprisingly counts both President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom among his friends.

"The next phase of Michael's life is a homecoming. Michael is bringing such wisdom now to his Jewish roots he has so much to offer that community and therefore, the world," Rovin said. "The ripple effect can be greater that what he did on radio."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


