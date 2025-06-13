Ambassador Oren to Newsmax: Israel Has Been Iran's 'Target Since 1979'

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren told Newsmax that the Iranian regime has targeted Israel for destruction "since 1979."

Oren told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Israel's military strikes against Iran that began Thursday will hopefully end that struggle. He said, "People forget that this regime has been in power since 1979, and since the day it took over in Tehran, it has sworn to destroy my country."

In a compelling appearance with Van Susteren, the former ambassador said he and his family were in a bomb shelter as incoming missiles fired by Iran could be heard exploding.

Oren said Iran not only wants to destroy Israel, but it also wants to take down the U.S. "It's sworn to destroy your country as well," he said, "but it's taken many, many efforts to try to realize that vision by supporting terrorist groups."

Oren said Israelis will never forget the impact of the terror campaign that has "killed hundreds, in some cases thousands, of Israelis, terrorist actions around the world against Israeli, American, and Jewish targets."

The overriding issue now, he said, is Iran working to create a nuclear weapon, "which has one purpose and one purpose only, and that's to wipe us off the map, and that context is very, very important."

President Donald Trump told Iranian leaders Friday they faced "even more brutal attacks" by Israel if they continued to hold back from a deal to end production of materials to build nuclear weapons. Trump said it was time for negotiations to resume.

