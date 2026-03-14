Gold Star Parents to Newsmax: Son Michael Ollis Loved His Country

Bob and Linda Ollis told Newsmax Saturday how honored they were that their late son, Michael, is being awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump for his heroic actions while serving in Afghanistan.

In August 2013, during an enemy assault at a base in Afghanistan, Michael placed himself between a suicide bomber and a Polish army second lieutenant, shielding him from the full force of the explosion.

Michael’s final act of heroism cost him his life, but the Ollises, who live on Staten Island, have ensured their son will never be forgotten.

"Michael was a soldier through and through," his mother Linda said on "Saturday Report."

"He loved what he was doing.

"He loved his fellow man, and he loved his country. He loved the army.

"We wanted to always keep Michael's name alive," Linda added.

"That's why we started our foundation. Our prayers were answered.

Bob Ollis, a Vietnam War veteran, said he was moved to have Trump hand the medal to him in honor of his son.

"The whole thing was unbelievable.

"It was like an experience that you never you know, in your lifetime that you would witness," Bob said.

"It was surreal, but to have all our family and friends with us made it real," Linda said.

The Polish soldier whose life Michael saved brought his son, who is named Michael, to the ceremony.

"It was wonderful to see," Bob said.

"It was just so thrilling to be there at the Polish Embassy and be with them," he said.

Linda said serving in the military is a "noble profession."

"It's so wonderful to stand up for your country and fight for it, fight for our freedoms," Linda said.

"And that's what Michael did. He fought for our freedoms," she said.

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