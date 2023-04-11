Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Taiwan 'Not Fully Prepared' for Chinese Invasion

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul told Newsmax on Tuesday that Taiwan is "not fully prepared" to defend against a potential Chinese invasion.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Texas Republican said his suspicion that Taiwan lacks the necessary military assistance and preparedness was confirmed after visiting the island nation last week.

"They don't have the weapons systems that I've signed off on. There is some joint training, but I think there's a lot of work to be done to provide deterrence for peace," McCaul insisted.

"We have to project power and strength in the region to deter [Chinese Communist Party] Chairman Xi [Jinping] from his 'reunification of China,'" he added.

McCaul also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for meeting with Xi and appearing to gesture neutrality on the Taiwan crisis and China's alleged support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Macron handed it to Chairman Xi on a silver platter," the congressman said of Chinese influence, noting that Beijing's military began to build up directly after the meeting.

"It is very unhelpful to our trip as well because Macron's visit to Chairman Xi demonstrated, I think, weakness on his part — undermining the interests of the United States," he explained. "This is why the United States has to lead."

Over the weekend, China sent 11 battleships, one aircraft carrier, and 70 fighter jets to the Taiwan Straits for military drills. The Taiwanese government responded by readying its navy and land-based missile defenses.

China ended its simulation of striking Taiwan after three days, with more than 100 People's Liberation Army warplanes and ships detected on Monday, The Guardian reported.

"What Chairman Xi has successfully done ... with his Belt and Road [Initiative] is impose the digital Yuan as the global currency," McCaul warned.

He further criticized Macron for playing into the strategy, calling his position "mind-blowing."

"That's why if we don't lead [as] the United States on the world stage, others will fill it," McCaul concluded.

