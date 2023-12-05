×
Tags: michael mccaul | israel | ukraine | southern border | biden administration | security | package

McCaul to Newsmax: Funding Ukraine, Israel, Border Are Tied

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 08:51 PM EST

Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Newsmax that funding for securing the southern border, wars in Israel and Ukraine, and bolstering defense in the Indo-Pacific by China are all tied together.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," McCaul says, "I think Speaker Johnson is correct that we will not entertain this other funding until we also get assurance on the border."

"Now we have to address Israel," the congressman continued. "It's urgent. In my judgment, we have to address the Ukraine problem. We can't just surrender to our NATO allies or leave them out in the cold and pull out of Ukraine and let Putin run through Ukraine and into Europe. So there's also the threat to the Pacific as well, and they all tie together."

Following the collapse Monday of negotiations in the Senate for President Joe Biden's national security package, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., gave a statement.

"The Biden Administration," Johnson said, "has failed to substantively address any of my conference's legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine, a path to resolving the conflict, or a plan for adequately ensuring accountability for aid provided by American taxpayers. Meanwhile, the Administration is continually ignoring the catastrophe at our own border. House Republicans have resolved that any national security supplemental package must begin with our own border."

Johnson maintained that such a resolution hinges on whether Senate Democrats and the White House will "negotiate reasonably."

Negotiations broke down over Democrats' refusal to grant concessions to Republicans on securing the border, though the White House has nominally claimed that their sole interest is in securing the border and that Republicans in fact are "playing political games."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said there is no difference between the two parties on whether to fund these foreign wars, but there is one on the question of the southern border.

"The holdup on [Biden's national security] supplemental [spending] has not been over Ukraine or Israel or over the Indo-Pacific but over the Republican decision to inject hard-right immigration measures into the debate," Schumer stated following the collapse in negotiations according to NBC News. "We're willing to make concessions, but we will not keep going in circles if Republicans aren't interested in meeting us halfway."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


