Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: US 'Needs to Wake Up' to China's Goal of World Domination

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the United States desperately "needs to wake up" to China's plan of "global economic and military domination."

During an interview on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," McCaul pointed out how the Chinese Communist Party's Belt and Road Initiative is a multi-step plan to replace the U.S. as the world hegemon.

"They've been playing this game for a long time. It's a 100-year marathon. They have a lot of strategic patience. The United States, we have a short attention span," McCaul stated.

"Their goal is global economic and military domination. So, you're seeing what they call the 'Belt and Road Initiative,' a Silk Road thing where they [invest in the] Indo-Pacific, Africa, Latin America," he added.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman specifically took issue with the country's recent investments in Pakistan, where Beijing has been attempting to pressure Pakistan into constructing a Chinese military outpost.

Pakistan is "right next to China. They're a natural ally for China," McCaul noted. "And guess what, as we withdraw from Afghanistan ... they are looking at now rare earth mineral developments in Afghanistan and right next to Pakistan. That's their biggest trading partner."

Still, McCaul emphasized that China's plans extended beyond the two Central Asian countries, noting that the White House is failing to exert likability, respectability, or fear on the world stage.

"I think the Biden administration, after Afghanistan's unconditional surrender to the Taliban, and now maybe turning it over to the Chinese, has sent such a projection of weakness around the world," he emphasized.

"Why do you think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin invaded Ukraine? Why do you think [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] is now looking at Taiwan? The Ayatollah is building his bomb, and [North Korean Leader] Kim Jong Un with his rockets? Our adversary nations are emboldened and empowered," McCaul said.

