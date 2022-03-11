Rep. Guest to Newsmax: US Has Reached 'Maximum' in Russia Sanctions

The United States has "reached a maximum as far as sanctions" and there is "nothing more we can do at this point," so President Joe Biden, with his warning of "severe consequences" in the event Russia launches chemical weapons against Ukraine, "must be referring to possible military intervention," Rep. Michael Guest said on Newsmax Friday.

"There's nothing more we could do at this point to impose any more sanctions on Russia than have already been put in place," the Mississippi Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Such military intervention could include additional intelligence or weapons for Ukraine, he said, but such options "must be on the table" if chemical weapons are used.

"I believe that it is very important that we have that discussion, and we must do everything within our power to stop [Vladimir] Putin, but at the same time to make sure that the conflict that we're seeing in Ukraine does not spread further."

Meanwhile, Guest said that Russia's allegations that the United States has been involved in bio labs in Ukraine are nothing but a "false flag" being used as an explanation for the invasion of Ukraine.

"The information that I've received — the information is available publicly — is that these biological laboratories ... were functional at the time in which Ukraine was under the old Iron Curtain, part of the old Soviet Union," said Guest. "Putin is using this strictly as a means to justify his invasion."

Meanwhile, Guest accused Biden of taking action against Russia based on whether Congress is about to supersede him, and said Congress must further exercise its authority to take action in the Russia-Ukraine situation.

"We must become more aggressive as we continue to see what is happening in Ukraine," said Guest.

The congressman said he does not support the United States becoming part of a no-fly zone for Ukraine, but if Russia uses chemical weapons, "that is something that we must continue to talk about," said Guest.

There is the worry, however, that Russia would consider a no-fly zone a direct military intervention, and that the enforcement activity would require putting American boots on the ground.

The United States also must continue trying to get information to the Russian people, said Guest, as Putin has done all he can to cut them off from what's happening in Ukraine and has fed them propaganda.

"The most important thing was can do as Congress and the nation is to make sure that the Russian people understand the truth as to what is happening within Ukraine, that this is strictly a war of aggression by Putin," said Guest. "Then at that point, we must hope and pray that there's an uprising within Russia itself. The thing that we could hope for is that the Russian people themselves remove Putin from his position of power."

