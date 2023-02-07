Rep. Guest to Newsmax: 'Last Thing' WH Wanted Is Testimony About Border

The “last thing” the Biden administration wanted the American people to see is testimony before Congress showing the true nature of the state of the U.S.-Mexico border, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., told Newsmax Tuesday.

“For ten straight months, we’ve had more than 200,000 encounters along the Southwest border. And, just last month alone, there were 250,000,” Guest told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Guest stated that the administration must be held accountable, saying that he believes that a major reason the Democrats want more people to come into the country across the border is that “if they can find some sort of process legislatively that they can create, some sort of asylum process for them to remain here and become citizens, that they'll ultimately pledge their allegiance to Democratic Party.”

“It's important that we secure our borders, it's important that we know who's coming across the border, and it's important that we do everything that we can within our power to stop the flow of illegal drugs coming in the border,” Guest said, adding that the Biden administration has “failed the American people.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!