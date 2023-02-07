×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael guest | border | biden administration

Rep. Guest to Newsmax: 'Last Thing' WH Wanted Is Testimony About Border

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 08:30 PM EST

The “last thing” the Biden administration wanted the American people to see is testimony before Congress showing the true nature of the state of the U.S.-Mexico border, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., told Newsmax Tuesday.

“For ten straight months, we’ve had more than 200,000 encounters along the Southwest border. And, just last month alone, there were 250,000,” Guest told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Guest stated that the administration must be held accountable, saying that he believes that a major reason the Democrats want more people to come into the country across the border is that “if they can find some sort of process legislatively that they can create, some sort of asylum process for them to remain here and become citizens, that they'll ultimately pledge their allegiance to Democratic Party.”

“It's important that we secure our borders, it's important that we know who's coming across the border, and it's important that we do everything that we can within our power to stop the flow of illegal drugs coming in the border,” Guest said, adding that the Biden administration has “failed the American people.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The "last thing" the Biden administration wanted the American people to see is testimony before Congress showing the true nature of the state of the U.S.-Mexico border, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., told Newsmax Tuesday.
michael guest, border, biden administration
226
2023-30-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 08:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved