Rep. Guest to Newsmax: Mayorkas' Closed Border Claim 'Clearly Not True'

Rep. Michael Guest, on Newsmax Monday dismissed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' claims that the U.S.-Mexico border is closed, saying that every person he's spoken to who is on duty patrolling the border says it is "the worst that they have seen it in their lifetime."

"It's clearly not true," the Mississippi Republican, who during House committee testimony last week accused Mayorkas of lying about securing the border, said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Guest added that the nation's Border Patrol feels that the Biden administration has "abandoned them," so "for Secretary Mayorkas to tell Congress and to tell the American public that the border is closed and that the border is secure, he's being dishonest with us."

More than 121,000 immigrants were apprehended in March alone coming across the border, Guest added, and that doesn't count the number of people who got away.

"This then rises to over a quarter of a million people in March alone, and so this individual Secretary Mayorkas is not being truthful. We cannot allow him to continue to lie to the American public," said Guest.

But when asked if he agrees with other lawmakers that the secretary should be impeached, Guest said he thinks that should wait until Republicans win the House.

"What we need to do [now] is everything that we can to see that the federal court maintains Title 42," he said. "We know that Title 42 was set to expire just in the matter of three weeks, but the federal court has stopped that … we need to be making sure that we're giving Customs and Border Patrol the resources that they need to maintain this crisis."

Mayorkas also on Sunday called for other countries to apply their national laws on immigration, but Guest said that just shows he's continuing to shift the blame on others, just as he did when he took office and blamed the border crisis on former President Donald Trump, whose policies "clearly worked."

"Secretary Mayorkas can no longer blame President Trump for the policies, so he's trying to blame other countries," said Guest. "I do believe that we need to work with those countries. But I will tell you that I have seen no effort, no fruits of anything that this administration has done to stem the tide of those individuals coming from Central American countries to our southwest board."

