Michael Flynn to Newsmax: Obama Admin Needs to Be Held Accountable

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed Wednesday that former President Barack Obama was the ringleader in pushing the false narrative that Russia was instrumental in President Donald Trump's surprise 2016 victory. Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn told Newsmax that "the American people will not accept anything but people being held accountable."

"And frankly, it's heartbreaking for me as a guy who served our country in uniform and out of uniform. It is so heartbreaking because I was the guy that went around the world as a military officer and certainly as a leader, promoting American values and promoting what America is all about. And here we have a president, President Obama, who, it is very clear, committed some type of egregious act," Flynn said during an appearance on "Ron Schmitt Tonight."

Flynn said that while he wouldn't label the actions of the Obama administration treason, he said it was "the greatest crime in the history of the United States" and the whole experience has been surreal. "I see what is coming out. I watched Tulsi Gabbard at her press conference today. This is really, really serious stuff," he added.

