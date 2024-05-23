Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Americans Arrested in Turks and Caicos Must Be Freed

It's time for five Americans be released, including a Florida grandmother — all arrested in Turks and Caicos Islands for having ammunition in their luggage — and for the British territory to "work on their law," Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Cloud, appearing on "Wake Up America," said that "every third week or so, we end up having an American who has a couple of rounds of ammunition accidentally left in their luggage … being detained."

"The tragic stories you mentioned — [Florida grandmother] Sharia [Greer] being…handcuffed to a chair for three nights — and then we have a couple dads that are down there right now, and both of them were told when they ended up, splitting their families … that you can't even say goodbye to your families, can't look at your wife when you walk out of this room … we worked with them on two different issues," Cloud said.

"They need to work on their law to make sure that that doesn't keep happening. And then, of course, we need the expedited return of our American citizens.

Cloud noted the U.S. has had "a longtime friendly relationship with Turks and Caicos," and that "there's a lot of American investment there."

"But there did seem to be a disconnect between the officials in understanding what was happening to the American citizens who have been detained," he said. "We expressed to them the urgency of the moment.

"Prison time for these kind of these kind of instances should not be happening in their country and it's a prison that the [United Nations] has said it does not meet human standards. It's very troubling. It needs to be resolved quickly.

"None of them intended to bring ammunition into the country. And, as a matter of fact, they were caught leaving the country back to the United States when they went through, basically, their version of [Transportation Security Administration screening].

"They need to come home."

