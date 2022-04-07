Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Texas Left to 'Take the Brunt' of Immigration

Gov. Greg Abbott's call to bus immigrants to Washington, D.C., is getting a great deal of attention, but it's just one of many ways to show Texas is being left to "take the brunt" of illegal immigration, Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It's unfair that Texas has to continue to be the one to take the brunt and to carry the weight of this for the entire nation," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"The Constitution provides for states to be able to protect themselves in light of an invasion [and] for states to have that kind of authority when we're in imminent danger, and we definitely are."

In the past year under the Biden administration, 2 million came across the border, but plans to end Title 42 restrictions will make matters even worse, said Cloud.

"Of course, there are court cases to fight against that, and we're trying to do to get some legislation through Congress to stop that. But should that continue, all our expectations are that the floodgates would open and this would get dramatically, exponentially worse," he added.

Meanwhile, Cloud said he does not expect President Joe Biden or his administration to step up and help stem the immigration crisis, because "they seem to want open borders."

"We actually met with Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas this week, and he seemed to wash his hands clean of the Title 42 issue," said Cloud. "He didn't want to ever reach out to the CDC to talk about what the ramifications on the border would be, and just completely abdicated responsibility for it, which is tragic, considering that his job is to protect the homeland."

Cloud has visited the border several times this year and last, and said law enforcement officials there are saying that Title 42, enacted by the CDC in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as a precautionary measure, is the "only thing holding any kind of semblance of border security."

The administration is also acting in secrecy to drop groups of migrants into communities around the nation without coordinating with local officials, a move Cloud called "diabolical."

The number of people coming across the border are already at record highs and climbing, even with the use of Title 42, and include migrants not only from Central American countries but from 160 countries all over the world.

"There are seven times more Russians that we're encountering at the border in the last couple of months," said Cloud. "The administration continues to allow this to happen.

In addition, the cartels are also working to "gear up" because of the changing regulations.

"We need to take a strong stance at securing our border," he said. "We are a welcoming nation ... we're all at some point immigrants, but there's a legal way to do it and an illegal way ... and this administration continues to put more restrictions on citizens and open up the floodgates for illegal aliens."

Cloud also spoke out about a confirmation from White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the administration is supplying cellphones to people coming into the country illegally and justifying the move by saying they're getting phones so they can stay in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"It's one of those things I think with the American people doesn't even pass the smell test," he said. "I'm sure there's a lot of Americans who would also like a free phone who have not broken the law to come into this country."

