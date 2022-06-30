Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: SCOTUS Ruling on Remain in Mexico 'Heartbreaking'

The Supreme Court's 5-4 Thursday ruling that the Biden administration can terminate the "Remain in Mexico" policy is "heartbreaking for Texans," Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax.

"Every day we're faced with having to bear the burden for the Biden administration's bad border policies," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I was talking to an agent yesterday who was talking about just finding people on train loads that are coming in."

The court ruled that the administration is not in violation of federal immigration law by terminating the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, which required immigrants to stay in Mexico until their immigration hearings are held.

"We saw 53 people die tragically in San Antonio," said Cloud. "We are concerned about the day that they don't find people. You talk to ranchers and constantly there are dead people on the road."

The administration's policies, he continued, are "funding, aiding and abetting the cartels.

"In must my few short years in Congress, I've seen us go from where the coyotes on the southern side of the border would kind of wait for our armed Border Patrol to move along the border to smuggle people across," said Cloud. "Now, we see armed coyotes coming to our Border Patrol agents and saying, 'You know, I have a load coming through. Can you make sure you get them to the station for processing?' "

But Cloud said the White House wants open borders, and even when the lower courts did order that the MPP protections be restored, "they did it with all of the enthusiasm of a petulant child doing his chores."

The congressman also pointed out that under former President Donald Trump's administration, there was a reduction in overdose deaths in the United States, but now, under Biden, the deaths by fentanyl are at their highest level, with 80,000 to 100,000 people dying last year because of drug overdoses.

"[This was] fueled by drugs coming from China through our southern border. This administration continues to turn a blind eye to it all, " said Cloud, adding that according to the CDC, overdoses are the leading cause of death of people between the ages of 18 to 45.

