Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Putin, Invasion a 'Convenient Scapegoat' for Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his aggressions in Ukraine have been a "convenient scapegoat" for the Biden administration to explain away the rise of inflation and gas prices in the United States, Rep. Michael Cloud said Monday on Newsmax.

"The American people know that this has been going on long before the Ukraine crisis began," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We've seen the inflation from massive spending by the federal government, and even now in the recent bills passed, it's the move to plus up spending, in a sense."

The administration continues to put restrictions on American-produced energy, and that is the "wrong approach" for the nation and for what's happening on the world stage, he added.

"We could ramp up production in the United States not only to meet the need in the United States but give strength to our allies in Europe," said Cloud. "When they have to go to Russia to get their energy, it weakens their ability to stand strong on some of these things that need to happen."

And then, the United States continues to "feed and fund" anti-American and anti-Western anti-freedom agendas through energy purchases, he said.

"We need to be that shining city on a hill," said Cloud. "We need to be a strong presence in the world."

He further noted that when President Joe Biden was the vice president under President Barack Obama, he gave a speech calling for a "multipolar world."

"Unfortunately, this is what a multipolar world looks like," said Cloud. "His agenda is actually not for the strength of America. It's actually to bring America down a notch so that these other nations can compete, and that's why we see Putin invading Ukraine ... a lot of it goes back to our failed energy policies by this administration."

Meanwhile, Cloud said he's looking forward to hearing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to Congress on Wednesday.

"The courage and strength that we see coming from the Ukrainian people is nothing less than inspiring in standing up to what Russia thought was going to be an easy invasion," said Cloud. "It was like looking in the mirror of a younger former self of the United States. Much of their discussion had to do with the faith, that they're motivated by the yearning for freedom that comes out of that faith for people, humanity, and what's important in life.

"What we're not seeing coming from the Biden administration, though, is that same sort of strength."

