Michael Cloud to Newsmax: PBS, NPR 'Don't Need' Taxpayer Funding

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, said that he supports President Donald Trump's call to defund PBS and NPR, which he called "very biased," in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

"NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms (Networks!), should be DEFUNDED by Congress, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday night. "Republicans, don't miss this opportunity to rid our Country of this giant SCAM, both being arms of the Radical Left Democrat Party. JUST SAY NO AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump made the comment on the same day that Congressional Republicans grilled the leaders of PBS and NPR over allegations of bias at their networks.

Cloud told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" hosts on Thursday that "we don't need to have federal tax dollars going to" NPR and PBS, adding that "they're very biased in what they choose to report on and how they choose to frame the stories continually against President Trump."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com