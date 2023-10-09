×
Tags: michael cloud | iran | israel | hamas | gaza | southern border | biden administration

Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Giving Iran $6B 'Unconscionable'

Monday, 09 October 2023 07:27 PM EDT

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax it is "unconscionable" that the Biden administration gave Iran $6 billion in a prisoner swap several months ago.

Appearing Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Cloud lamented that American taxpayers could have indirectly assisted the Islamic Resistance Movement, also known as Hamas, in their deadly assault on Israel.

It comes one day after The Wall Street Journal cited senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah as claiming that Tehran, an ally of both terrorist organizations, funded and planned the operation.

Iran has denied all involvement in the attack.

President Joe Biden's cabinet in September unfroze billions in Iranian funds held at a South Korean bank in exchange for United States nationals Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz.

Two other unnamed U.S. nationals were also released.

Cloud also highlighted the implications of the Hamas incursion on the United States' southern border, warning that millions pouring into the country are from unaccounted-for places and have unknown connections.

"Undoubtedly, from South Texas, we see people coming across the border all the time. I get pictures from sheriffs [of] ... military-aged young men in camouflage sneaking across the border as got-aways," Cloud explained.

CNBC reported Monday that at least 900 Israelis have been killed thus far by Hamas terrorists in the conflict, with at least 687 Palestinians being killed in retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In addition, over 100 Israelis and foreign nationals have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged a decisive siege against Hamas-controlled territory on Monday morning, cutting off all electricity, food, water, and fuel coming in.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Monday, 09 October 2023 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

