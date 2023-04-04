Michael Cloud to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Sad Day for America'

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, a member of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg marks "a sad day for America."

When asked about Trump's indictment on "National Report," Cloud said, "It's really a sad day, but thankfully, Americans understand this is what our nation is founded on and they're pushing back. ... I can tell you, I was with President Trump the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid. And … he's not discouraged by this thing. He understands the stakes … that we're at in our country right now, and it just fires him up to keep pushing back."

The Texas Republican said that the House Oversight Committee will "definitely keep pushing" the points they raised in a letter to Bragg, who Cloud accused of turning "a blind eye to violent crime in his own community and then tries to trump up charges, no pun intended, against President Trump."

He added: "This is the kind of thing that people, Americans, are … pushing back on and saying, 'We've got to get back to where the law is blind, where justice is blind, and we don't have a two-tiered justice system here in the United States of America.'"

