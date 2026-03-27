Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Dems Trying to 'Run Out Clock' on Trump Term

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, said Friday on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America” that Democrats are deliberately stalling to undermine what he called one of the most productive presidencies in U.S. history.

Cloud framed the ongoing gridlock in Washington as a calculated effort to weaken the Trump administration by delaying key priorities and wasting valuable time.

“They're also trying to run out the clock on the most effective president we've had in quite some time and maybe ever,” he told Newsmax, referring to President Donald Trump.

The congressman made the remarks while discussing the possibility that border and Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding could still be secured through the reconciliation process despite recent partisan clashes on Capitol Hill.

Arguing that Democrats have gained little from prolonged standoffs, Cloud said their focus has been on obstruction rather than delivering results, claiming “they don't care about the United States.”

He pointed to national security concerns, noting U.S. troops remain in harm’s way abroad while vulnerabilities persist at home.

“They don't care about the safety and security while we're over and have troops in harm's way in the Middle East,” Cloud said.

Turning to the southern border, he said former President Joe Biden’s term in office created serious risks that Democrats have failed to address.

“Our homeland just had four years of terrorists coming across the border [and] they're not willing to fund DHS because of political gamesmanship,” Cloud said. “This is unfortunate.”

He added that such political maneuvering comes at the expense of the American people.

“It's sad that these people are in here claiming to serve our country,” Cloud said.

The Texas Republican also criticized Democrats’ approach to bipartisanship, arguing it is only embraced when politically convenient.

“Republican senators have got to realize that Democrats only care about bipartisanship when they're in the majority,” Cloud said.

He contrasted today’s political climate with earlier eras, saying the priorities of past Democrats differ sharply from those of today.

“You’ll often hear about them longing for the days of [former Speaker of the House] Tip O'Neill and [former President Ronald] Reagan,” Cloud said. “Well, that was great in that time.

“But back then, the Democrats didn't want open borders,” he continued. “They didn't want to castrate our kids. They didn't want terrorists fleeing across open borders.”

Cloud concluded by warning that the current political environment demands a stronger response from Republicans.

“We're in a different paradigm now where they're working for the destruction of our country, and we've got to stand strong against that,” he said.

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