Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Consider Border Situation an Invasion

The flow of hundreds of thousands of immigrants into the country should be considered an invasion, and the deaths from fentanyl coming from Mexico should be considered an act of war, Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax Monday.

"We have 80,000 people killed from fentanyl in this last year," said the Texas Republican on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," explaining he posed the questions about the immigration situation in a congressional committee meeting last week. "The question I asked was, you know, If China had sent over chemical bombs and had killed 80,000 people, would that be considered an act of war? [If they sent] 700,000 people, would that be considered an invasion?"

Texas is dealing with the situation at the front line, but the entire country is being affected, with "tens of thousands of our young people" who are dying.

But the administration, especially Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, "will sit here and lie to our face," said Cloud. "He claims to have operational control. That is not what's happening at all, and this is devastating. It's devastating that we continue to allow cartels to profit, by some estimates $30 million a day just on the human trafficking side of it."

Cloud added that he would call for Mayorkas' impeachment, as "it's devastating to see that he continues to ignore the real situation on the ground … it's pretty tragic that this administration continues to advance this, and the American people are suffering from this. They're the ones paying the price for this."

But Americans aren't buying the rhetoric anymore and they want to see the nation's borders defended, said Cloud.

The congressman also discussed the recent Roe v. Wade decision, and said that even now, after the ruling, conservatives will have to continue being engaged to protect life.

"Then on the left, we've seen them go from Oh, they should be safe and rare, to Let's celebrate them," said Cloud. "This is not where the heart of America is at all, and specifically, you know, as young people, the younger generations or even more pro-life, and especially as technology is available, we understand what's going on in the development of a child. Life's worth preserving."

